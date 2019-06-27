A McMinnville man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of a farm tractor. It happened on Highway 56 in the Irving College area.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 40 year old Stirling Van Fleet was operating a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and was south bound on Highway 56 when his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a John Deere tractor, driven by 58 year old David Farless of McMinnville. Trooper Wade Myers said the tractor had slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway when Van Fleet attempted to pass the tractor on the left side.
Van Fleet was pronounced dead at the scene. Farless was not injured.
Motorcycle Crash takes the Life of McMinnville Man
