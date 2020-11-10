Motlow welcomes veterans to earn degrees, certificates

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and Military Family Month dedicates November to military families worldwide. The observance recognizes the commitment and dedication these families make to their service members. Their sacrifices make it possible for our military to remain organized and strong.
Motlow State Community College welcomes veterans, active military, and their families and provides opportunities to earn certificates and associate degrees with full veteran benefits.
High-wage, high-demand fields like Entrepreneurship, Robotics, Supply Chain Management, and Cyber Defense are extremely popular with veterans and the military. Each is designed to place graduates into the workforce after two years of instruction. Certificate programs such as Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Paramedic, and Early Childhood Education can be earned in less time than a traditional college degree and prepare graduates for the workforce.
Tennessee Reconnect is very popular, providing tuition-free college for adults 25 and older without college degrees. Motlow’s Office of Veterans and Military Affairs assists veterans, active military, and eligible disabled veterans and their dependents in requesting educational assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
For additional information, contact Motlow’s Office of Veterans and Military Affairs at 931-393-1529 or email: veteranservices@mscc.edu.