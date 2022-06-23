Motlow to host admission, advisement and registration days on all campuses

Motlow State registration, advisement, and admission specialists will host 12 days of on-campus assistance June 27-30, July 18-21, and August 1-4. Prospects and students can RSVP at Motlow.edu/calendar.
Prospective and current students who either have or have not applied for the Fall 2022 semester are welcome. Apply to Motlow at Motlow.edu/apply.
EVENT SCHEDULE
- Monday, June 27 at 4 p.m. in Smyrna
- Tuesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. in Moore County
- Wednesday, June 29 at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville
- Thursday, June 30 at 9 a.m. in McMinnville
- Monday, July 18 at 4 p.m. in Smyrna
- Tuesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. in Moore County
- Wednesday, July 20 at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville
- Thursday, July 21 at 4 p.m. in McMinnville
- Monday, August 1 at 4 p.m. in Smyrna
- Tuesday, August 2 at 4 p.m. in Moore County
- Wednesday, August 3 at 4 p.m. in Fayetteville
- Thursday, August 4 at 4 p.m. in McMinnville
Motlow’s knowledgeable experts will guide prospective and current students through the complete process of applying to Motlow, submitting admission requirements, submitting financial aid requirements, and registering for Fall 2022 classes. Students who have not submitted all their admission and/or financial aid requirements should bring as many to their appointment as possible.
For more information about admissions visit Motlow.edu/admissions or email info@mscc.edu.
For more information about financial aid visit Motlow.edu/FinancialAid or email fas@mscc.edu.