Motlow State testing center to offer on-site ACT assessment test

Motlow State Community College Testing Center will administer the On-Campus ACT exam on August 3 from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and on August 17 from 12:30 – 4 p.m. The test will be administered in room 1043 of the Crouch Center on the Moore County campus.
The On-Campus ACT Test is for individuals under 21 years of age planning to attend Motlow State and could not take the ACT on a national test day. A Motlow admission application must be on file prior to taking the On-Campus ACT Assessment Test.
To be eligible to take the test, applicants must complete the On-Campus ACT Test registration form at https://www.motlow.edu/academics/testing and pay the $68.50 registration fee. Applicants must present a valid picture identification on the day of the test.
Any student who plans on attending another college must take the National ACT or take the ACT on the campus of the prospective college, as scores for the On-Campus ACT test cannot be transferred to another college or university or used to apply for scholarships.
For more information or for test registration, visit the Motlow Testing Center website at www.motlow.edu, or call 931-393-1763 or 800-654-4877, ext. 1763.