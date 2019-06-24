Motlow State President Dr. Michael Torrence Wins Award
Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence was presented with the GlobalMindED Inclusive Excellence Leaders Award in the 2 Year and Post Graduate Higher Education category at the GlobalMindED Inclusive Leader Awards dinner in Denver. Pictured, L-R: Michael Celiberti, Motlow graduate; Robin Keel, human resources analyst; Dr. Torrence; Dr. Phyllis Adams, communications professor; Kirsten Moss, dean of students; Dr. Milton Nettles, Motlow adjunct faculty member; and Dr. Mika’il Petin, assistant vice president for student success.
Since his arrival in May 2018, Motlow State President Dr. Michael Torrence has positioned the College as a national leader through its ranking as the top performing college in Tennessee.
GlobalMindED recently announced Torrence as the winner of the Inclusive Excellence Leaders Award in the 2 Year and Post Graduate Higher Education category for his outstanding work and commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity. Torrence was one of three finalists in the category.
Torrence’s selection as a 2019 GlobalMindED Inclusive Excellence Leader Award winner is an endorsement of the vision and outcomes he has achieved during his first year as president at Motlow State.