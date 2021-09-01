Motlow State now requires masks

Effective August 31, Motlow State Community College is requiring face masks to be worn inside buildings. This decision supports shared recommendations across the college community.
All students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear face masks while inside Motlow facilities. Social distancing is encouraged wherever possible.
“In a proactive effort, college representatives unanimously support the wearing of face masks to allow for the continuous on-ground presence of students, faculty, and staff in the safest environment possible,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence. “To meet the varied needs and requests of our students, an on-ground presence is necessary; therefore, the mask requirement helps to keep the college open and ensures the safety of everyone.”
Protocols are in place to support the mask requirement as well as the health, safety, and wellness of everyone on campus, including the availability of masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
To learn more about Motlow State’s Response to COVID-19 and the Return to Campus Plan, go to www.mscc.edu.
