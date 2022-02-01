Motlow mechatronics program receives reaccreditation

The Mechatronics program at Motlow State Community College recently achieved reaccreditation by the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering (ATMAE). Motlow has proudly been accredited by the ATMAE since 2015.
“Accreditation proves Motlow’s Mechatronics program meets established standards in providing the best possible learning experience to our students. It indicates that Motlow has a vested interest in ongoing educational improvement,” said Walter McCord, Dean of Career and Technical Programs at Motlow. “It is quality assurance from the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) that says Motlow meets a strict and recognized set of service and operational standards.”
Why This Matters
Accreditation sets standards for academic accreditation of Applied Engineering, Engineering Technology, and other Technology-related areas. It requires evaluation against a set of standards to measure program goals and objectives, promotion of academic integrity, and proper methods of assessment. It is an ongoing process to ensure that Motlow not only initially passes a quality review, but also maintains and continues to improve upon those standards.
Motlow is one of only seven Community Colleges in Tennessee to receive accreditation from ATMAE. The ATMAE certified Motlow Mechatronics program provides highly recruited graduates for business and industry. Accreditation presently gives consideration to both qualitative and quantitative criteria as set forth in the ATMAE Accreditation Handbook (2021).
Reasons to Choose Motlow Mechatronics
- Hands-on systematic training in automation technology and mechatronic systems
- Develops critical-thinking and problem-solving skills
- Enhances/refines individual technical skills
- Develops work-ready communication and collaboration skills
- Prepares students to serve as an interface between business and manufacturing operations
- Prepares workers for multiple industries in the global competitive market
- Credits transfer to Mechatronics bachelor’s degree programs at Middle Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee Chattanooga, and Tennessee State University
Learn More
Visit motlow.com /mechatronics or call 931-393-1501 to learn more about the Mechatronics educational opportunities at Motlow State Community College. Apply to Motlow today at mscc.edu/apply or call 931-393-1520.