Motlow Foundation Faculty Excellence Awards

The Motlow College Foundation announced its 2020-21 Academic Year Faculty Excellence Awards. The Faculty Excellence Awards recognize full-time and adjunct faculty who excel in professional activities and development; instructional activities, improvement, retention, completion activities; non-instructional college service; community service; and student evaluations. The Motlow College Foundation is proud to sponsor this Motlow tradition since the awards began in 1978.
These faculty members join a distinguished list of instructors who are part of the great tradition of celebrating excellence in education at Motlow State. A reception for nominees and winners is planned for a later date.
Faculty Winners:
Kate Benson
Charle Coffey
Nathan Fisher
Dr. Cheri Gregory
David Powell
Adjunct Faculty Winners:
Kyle Macon
Margaret McKinley
Dr. Tina Roback
“While they are excellent in their unique individual ways, you will note they share a common passion—dedication to making a difference in their fellow beings’ journey via education and redeemed social conditions,” said Dr. Gregory Sedrick, chief student success and academic officer, and special assistant to the president. “It is my honor and privilege to congratulate these truly remarkable Motlow State Family Members.”
Associate Professor of Geography Charle Coffey, Tullahoma, is a travel enthusiast.
She has visited multiple world heritage sites, geographic landmarks, cultural and religious sites, and wildlife habitats. Her travel knowledge transfers to her classroom using virtual reality technology that allows students to take virtual field trips. She has presented information sessions to civic and community organizations, sharing her travel experiences with others beyond the classroom. She served 30 years as an administrator at Motlow before moving to full-time faculty.
“Extensive travel to educate myself on other cultures, religions, places, governments, economies, and wildlife is an important part of professional development in my discipline. I often tell my students that two of the best ways to experience other cultures are through food and music,” said Coffey. “I challenge students to research topics of interest, experience the world through travel, and to strive to broaden their perspectives and world views.”
Professor of Biology Dr. Cheri Gregory, Tullahoma, is a Motlow graduate who has been teaching at Motlow for more than 25 years.
This is her second time receiving this award. As a member of the Beagle Freedom Project, SOS Beagle Rescue, and the Tullahoma Animal Shelter Fundraising Committee, she is an animal lover at heart. She is also a sports enthusiast, participating in Tullahoma’s Cross- Country, Quarterback, and Wrestling Booster Clubs. Additionally, she has served as a “visiting scientist” for the Hands-On Science Center and Tullahoma City Schools.
“Teaching at Motlow was my dream job, and it means as much to me now as it did in the beginning. The opportunity to interact with the students helps keep me young, and some of my best friends have been my coworkers,” said Gregory.
Director of Student Success Kyle Macon, Winchester, represents Motlow during TN Promise fall meetings at Franklin County High School.
He teaches the First-Year Experience Course. Beyond Motlow, Macon is a minister at Huntland Church of Christ and has served as camp director for Revive Camp Week for ten years.
“It is an honor to be recognized among so many outstanding faculty members,” said Macon. “First- Year Experience is a joy to teach because it provides a foundation for the rest of our students’ collegiate careers. The most rewarding part is watching students engage in critical thought leading to lightbulb moments in regards to their study skills, personal health, stress management, money management, or career goals.”