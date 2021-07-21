Motlow EMS program a fast-track to career

Are you looking for a quick pathway to a career? Look no further than Motlow State Community College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program. In as little as three months, you can get EMT basic training certification that can give you a leg up on the competition in any field.
“I saw Motlow State was offering a summer course in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), so I decided to take a leap of faith and register for it. This was probably the best decision I have ever made,” said Gabrielle Hernandez, graduate of Motlow’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program.
“EMS in the State of Tennessee offers many possibilities for individuals regardless of their career choice,” said Houston Austin, Director of EMS as Motlow. “It is not just for working in an ambulance. It is also working event medicine, firefighting, police officers and so much more.”
Not only is it a quick and easy way to earn a certification to jump start your future, it is also more financially feasible than a traditional four-year university.
“By achieving the EMT certification, students can work and make a steady living while continuing on through college,” said Austin, adding “The important thing is no matter where you are in life if you keep your license current you will have always have a job and a career.”
“I would definitely recommend Motlow to anyone looking to go to college. Motlow was the best financial and academic choice I could’ve made with going to college straight out of high school,” said Hernandez. She earned her associate degree in 2020 and went back to obtain her Advanced EMT certification. Hernandez is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at MTSU.
After you earn your certification, you are already on a great path if you are interested in pursuing an associate or higher degree. EMS training is an excellent gateway into pursuing medicine. It’s a way to earn money to put yourself through medical school or nursing school.
Not interested in practicing medicine? That’s ok. EMS training is a great foundation for any degree. You can be a better engineer when you have EMS training. You can be a better athletic coach if you have EMS training. You can be a better farmer with EMS training.
“Some complete the training with no intentions of ever working the ambulance. They want the knowledge to be able to take care of themselves or employees if needed,” said Austin. “We have had farmers, mechanics, coaches, engineers, athletic trainers, and forestry firefighters take this course just for those reasons.”
Give Motlow your summer. EMT training helps students on any career path:
- EMT Certification is a 3-month certification that can set you apart from the competition in any career field.
- With EMT training you can work to fund a medical career.
- EMT training can help you decide what medical career interests you most.
- EMT training allows for you to build a solid foundation no matter where you go in medicine.
- The training is affordable with several forms of financial assistance accepted, such as FASFA, PELL, TNPROMISE, HOPE, RECONNECT, AND GI Bill.
- EMT is the gateway to Advance EMT and eventually earning your AAS in Paramedic.
- EMT can be a gateway to other careers that you may discover along the way.
Motlow State fall classes begin August 23. Apply today to Motlow.com/apply. For more information regarding reduced costs for students, email info@mscc.edu or call 800-654-4877.
Tennessee’s Community Colleges is a system of 13 colleges offering a high-quality, affordable, convenient, and personal education to prepare students to achieve their educational and career goals in two years or less. The system offers associate degree and certificate programs, workforce development programs, and transfer pathways to four-year degrees. For more information, please visit us online at tbr.edu or visit Motlow at mscc.edu.