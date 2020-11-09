Motlow announces 3 new apprenticeship programs

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 8-14, Motlow State Community College announces three new apprenticeship opportunities on the horizon. Focusing on its 11-county service area’s specific needs, Motlow is actively developing apprenticeships for the nursery industry, robotics & automation industry, and municipal water treatment.
Apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce. Individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a nationally-recognized, portable credential. Apprenticeship is a proven training program used to recruit, train, and retain world-class talent, and each program is registered and validated by the U.S. Department of Labor.
In 2019, Warren County Executive Jimmy Haley formed the Warren Ag Commission under the Tennessee Governor’s Rural Task Force initiative in cooperation with the McMinnville-Warren County Chamber of Commerce. The Commission’s Three-Star goals focus on promotion, education, and tourism related to agriculture in the County.
Motlow will use local workforce development funds and grant funds to work with agriculture industry partners throughout Warren County to develop the program. Apprentices will complete 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 200 hours of classroom instruction.
The Municipal Water Treatment apprenticeship is being developed in cooperation with the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. The program is still in the development stages, and municipal water treatment plants throughout the service area are encouraged to consider joining the apprenticeship program once details are finalized.
Automation and Robotics apprenticeship will offer participants a unique opportunity, acquiring a portion of their on-the-job training component while also completing their classroom requirements at the Automation & Robotics Training Center in McMinnville.
There are five key components of an apprenticeship. These components differentiate apprenticeships from other types of workplace training programs in several ways:
• Paid Job – Earn a competitive wage from employers during training
• Work-Based Learning – Programs provide structured on-the-job learning
• Mentorship – Receive on-the-job learning under the instruction of an experienced mentor
• Classroom Learning – Classroom instruction on the critical aspects of careers
• Credentials – Earn a portable, nationally-recognized certification within the industry
An apprenticeship program’s length can vary depending on the employer, complexity of the occupation, industry, and program type.
In observance of National Apprenticeship Week, Motlow invites any industry interested in partnering to create other apprenticeship opportunities to reach out by emailing motlowtrained@mscc.edu.