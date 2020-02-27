Mother of missing TN toddler arrested

We have an update to a news story Thunder Radio News brought to you last week. On February 19, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month old Evelyn Mae Boswell out of Sullivan County, Tennessee. She was last seen on December 26 but was not reported missing until Feb. 18.
As of late Wednesday night, Feb. 25, Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn, was taken into custody and charged with false reporting. The search for Evelyn Boswell is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.