Most wanted alert issued for suspect in Murfreesboro shooting; reward offered

A TBI Most Wanted Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department for Jamar Adams Marks.
Marks is wanted on numerous charges, including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Marks was allegedly involved in a deadly shooting at Habibi Hookah Cafe in Murfreesboro Friday night. One person was killed and others injured.
Marks may be traveling in a 2012 Silver Ford Focus with Tennessee Tag 433DD7. He should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information regarding his whereabouts.