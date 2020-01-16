Most popular baby names of 2019 in Tennessee

Ava has ascended to the top spot on the list of most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2019. William holds on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee for the 13th straight year, this according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2019* are as follows:
Rank Girls Boys
1 Ava William
2 Olivia Liam
3 Emma Noah
4 Amelia James
5 Harper Elijah
6 Charlotte Mason
7 Evelyn Oliver
8 Elizabeth John
9 Isabella Wyatt
10 Ella Jackson
.