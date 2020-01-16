Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Most popular baby names of 2019 in Tennessee

Ava has ascended to the top spot on the list of most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2019. William holds on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee for the 13th straight year,  this according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2019* are as follows:

Rank   Girls               Boys

1          Ava                  William

2          Olivia              Liam

3          Emma             Noah

4          Amelia            James

5          Harper            Elijah

6          Charlotte        Mason

7          Evelyn             Oliver

8          Elizabeth         John

9          Isabella           Wyatt

10        Ella                  Jackson

.