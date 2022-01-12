Morris announces candidacy for Circuit Court Clerk

PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY THE CANDIDATE
Coffee County resident, Josh Morris, has announced his candidacy for the office of Circuit Court Clerk. He is seeking election in the May 3rd Republican primary.
Josh Morris served over five years as a Deputy Clerk in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. During his employment in the Clerk’s office, Josh worked with all three courts – Circuit, General Sessions, and Juvenile Courts. He was responsible for preparing court dockets, maintaining court files, collecting fines and court costs, and helping to ensure that new laws and changes in the law were followed.
Josh left his employment with Circuit Court Clerk’s office after being recruited to begin a career in home healthcare. He is currently employed with Caris Healthcare as a healthcare consultant. In this position, Josh works with patients, families, and healthcare providers to ensure patient needs are met. He helps to ensure that patients and families have a clear understanding of Hospice care and that coordination of service is maintained.
Early in his professional career, Josh was employed by the Manchester Recreation Center. He served as Wellness Director when the facility first opened. He was later promoted to Assistant Director and was eventually named as Director. As Director, Josh oversaw all budgeting, technology, and program/event decisions.
Josh Morris is graduate of the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 2000. He attended UT on a baseball scholarship where he was the starting shortstop for the baseball team.
In addition to his professional career, Josh has volunteered his time to coach baseball and softball throughout Coffee County. He was an assistant baseball coach at Coffee County Central High School in 2011, the only year in school history that the Red Raider baseball team went to the state playoffs.
Josh grew up in Morrison. He is the son of Ricky and Melinda Morris. Josh is married to Amy Abbott Morris of Tullahoma (parents Tommy and Kathy Abbott of Tullahoma). Together, they have 5 children, Gracie and Lily Morris and Brody, Lily, and Blake Melton. His family attends King’s Cross Church in Tullahoma.
Josh’s statement follows:
“I would be honored to serve the residents of Coffee County as Circuit Court Clerk. I have had an interest in leading this office since my employment began there in 2010.”
“My previous experience in the Clerk’s office gives me an incredible amount of knowledge of the duties of this office. The Court system is a vital part of every community. Knowledge of laws, respect for people, and continuous search for efficiencies are essential parts of a Court Clerk’s job.”
“The Circuit Court Clerk collects all fines, court costs, and litigation taxes for the Court system. My previous experience in this office gives me direct knowledge of the importance of accounting for this money properly. In addition, I am aware of the many agencies and offices that the Circuit Court Clerk corresponds with regularly and the need to communicate with them effectively.”
“My work experience, both current and previous, and my college education have provided me with the qualities needed to lead this public office. I have proven that I am able to assist people in need, make strong management decisions, communicate effectively, and lead an office environment of kindness, professionalism and efficiency.”
“In addition, my success on the baseball field, both as a player and coach, illustrate that I am no stranger to hard work and commitment. I know firsthand that success comes from teamwork, dedication to the job, and a willingness to go beyond the expectation. I will perform the duties of the Circuit Court Clerk with all of these qualities.”
“I would appreciate your vote and support in my candidacy for the office of Circuit Court Clerk.”