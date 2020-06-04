More than 20,000 unemployment claims last week in Tennessee

New unemployment claims are trending down in Tennessee, but still remain unusually high. For the week ending May 30, there were 22,784 new claims filed. This is down from 26,000 the week before that and is the fourth straight week below 30,000 after seven straight weeks of 30,000+ clais, including the first week in April when over 116,000 filed claims.
In total, there have been 581,405 new claims filed since the week of March 15.
Tennessee has paid out $285,711,045 through Federal Cares funding .
Nationally, 1.9 million filed new claims last week, bringing the total of claims to over 40 million .
