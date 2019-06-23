More on Bonnaroo Related Arrests and Citations

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police reported that they wrote a combined 303 citations people during the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. That’s down from the numbers we reported from 2018, which were 381.
Officers, deputies and state troopers made 20 Bonnaroo-related arrests this year, down from 45 in 2018.
Despite some cooler weather during most of Bonnaroo 2019 medical transports were up.
Paramedics and medical staff transported 62 festival-goers to area hospitals, including two who were taken by helicopter during the four-day event.
The ground transports by Coffee County EMS were for a possible ankle fracture, muscle sprains, one complaint of chest pain, among others.
Last year, medics transported 44 people, including three taken by helicopter. The average is around 50 per year.
