More heavy rain brings Coffee County total over 9 inches for past 30 days

Coffee County was spared of severe storm damage when heavy rains and storms rolled through the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. But rainfall totals reached 1.41 inches for the day, according to TVA rain gauges. That brings the total rainfall in Manchester to 9.19 inches of rain in the last 30-day period in what has been an exceptionally wet fall so far.
Rain chances are minimal over the next four days, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures expected in the low 80s, giving the area a chance to dry out.