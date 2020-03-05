More groups organizing collections for Putnam County storm victims

More local groups and organizations continue to set up drop off areas to donate and help those ravaged by storms earlier this week.
The Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department, and local volunteer fire departments are taking donations to help storm victims in Putnam County. All donations can be dropped off at Manchester Fire Station 1, located on Hillsboro Blvd. near Papa Johns.
Items being requested are as follows:
Visa Gift Cards, Grocery gift cards for items like milk, eggs, cheese, Fruit cups, Applesauce cups, Juice boxes , Kid-friendly foods- such as individual bags of chips, fruit snacks, gummy bears etc, batteries, diapers of all sizes, disposable wipes, baby formula, baby food, feminine hygiene products.
This collection will continue through the end of the day March 10, and items will be delivered on March 11, according to Manchester Fire Department Chief George Chambers.
There are also drop off locations for supplies at Unity Medical Center, Coffee County Board of Education, First National Bank of Manchester and Manchester Recreation Department. These locations are collecting peanut butter crackers, granola bars, snack packs, pop tarts, juice boxes, water, individual packs of food, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer wipes, tarps, blankets, flash lights and hygiene items.
