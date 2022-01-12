More donations sought for new digital sign for Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility

Organizers have raised a little over half of the funds necessary for a new digital sign that will be located next to Powers Field behind Coffee County Central High School.
The sign will replace the current sign for the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility, which rests between the CHS baseball and softball fields. The new sign will be placed behind the press box for the baseball field for maximum visibility.
The facility was erected after the death of Crethan Hansert, who perished in a single-vehicle crash on Halloween of 2003 while a senior right fielder for the baseball team.
Scott Hansert, Crethan’s father, is leading the fundraising charge for the new digital sign, which will cost a little north of $20,000 and feature a 8×4 foot digital display. The display will sit on top of a six foot tall stone-covered base. No school or county funding will be used for the campus upgrade. Those wishing to make a donation can do so at Coffee County Bank or by contacting Josh Peterson at Thunder Radio (931-728-1320).