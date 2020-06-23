More details released in Monday capture of murder suspect in Manchester

We have more details regarding the capture of Steven Andrew Lokey in Manchester early Monday morning.
Lokey, who was wanted for first degree murder in Shelbyville, was captured early Monday morning in Manchester.
According to a report obtained by Thunder Radio News, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, a female on Magnolia Glen Circle called police to report a suspicious person.
The victim stated that she noticed a light on in her garage, and noticed a white male standing by her car with the door open. When she confronted the man, he got into a white 4-door car and left the scene. She described the subject as a white male, tall, slender and with tattoos on his arms – a description that fit Lokey.
Later in the night, at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Manchester Police Department officers responded to a call of a truck with the doors open near Clearwater Pool & Spa. At this point, officers encountered Lokey, who ran toward Food Lion. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputies observed Lokey jump onto a moving tractor trailer and attempt to get into it. Lokey then jumped off the truck and rolled underneath, where officers were able to restrain him.
While in custody, Lokey began to run while in handcuffs, but was caught after a few steps. He has since been booked into the Bedford County Jail on $1 million dollar bond for first degree murder.
