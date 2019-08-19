Moore Co. announces traffic plans for this weekend’s Lynchburg Music Fest

The inaugural Lynchburg Music Fest is this weekend and that will effect traffic starting at Midnight Thursday in Moore County.
These closures and limitations will be in place through midnight August 24th, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Department. The Lynchburg square will be closed for traffic throughout the event and many of the side roads around the park will limited to local, resident traffic. Majors Blvd. will be open at all times but expect slowdowns through the hours of 9 a.m. and Midnight on both August 23rd and 24th.
The following roads will be limited to resident traffic only during the festival’s hours of operation, according to Moore Co. Sheriff’s Dept:
• Main St. from Majors Blvd. (Cross Walk) to the New Park
• Wall St.
• Elm St. from Majors Blvd. to Main St.
• Craig St. from Majors Blvd. to Main St.
• Valley View St.
• Mulberry St.
Those who live in these affected areas will be able to come and go as needed, but please note the increased foot traffic and shuttle buses will cause congestion, making it difficult to navigate.
Traffic on Tanyard Hill is encouraged to avoid the square by using Campbell Ln. and Goodbranch Rd. to get into Lynchburg. Signs will be out at these locations as detour reminders.
Traffic on Hwy 50/Winchester Hwy will turn left at the stop sign at the Main St. intersection toward Woodard’s Market. Event parking is available at the New Park but through traffic will not be allowed passed the New Park entrance.
Craig St. will be available for Duck River Customers to enter and exit for business, as they will remain open.
Public parking will not be allowed in yards in the Main St. and Valley View area.
“We understand this may cause some inconvenience, but we have to be cognizant of safety during these events,” a statement read on Moore Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Facebook page.
“In light of recent events, we have to ensure the safety of our citizens and festival goers. Safety is our top priority with planning for this event and in today’s world, we have to plan for the worst. I apologize for any inconvenience and can assure you we will do our best to limit and troubleshoot problems that arise.”
Anyone with questions may call 931.759.6464 and ask to speak with Sheriff Hatfield.