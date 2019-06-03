An altercation between two members of a motorcycle club over the weekend led to the shooting death of one man and the arrest of a woman. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was identified as Dennis Carter from Grundy County.
Officers have arrested 27 year-old Kate Pritchard of Murfreesboro in connection with the fatal shooting. She has been charged with criminal homicide.
The incident happened outside the building that houses the Rebel motorcycle group on Pike Hill Road. The investigation is ongoing.
Monteagle Man Killed in Warren County Shooting
An altercation between two members of a motorcycle club over the weekend led to the shooting death of one man and the arrest of a woman. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was identified as Dennis Carter from Grundy County.