Monday opening night at Coffee County Fair

(Pictured above is Macy Tabor (center) and Second Fret. They will play at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the Coffee County Fair. )
Monday, Sept. 21 is opening night at the annual Coffee County Fair.
Admission price is reduced for Monday, as cost of entry is $3 at the gate for ages 6 and up.
Ride is tickets only on Monday night.
There will be entertainment Monday night, including Duck River Dance at 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand and local musical talent Macy Tabor and Second Fret will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Dr. in Manchester. Parking is available for free.
See the complete 2020 Coffee County Fairbook by clicking here