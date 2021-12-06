Monday morning storm leaves path of destruction in Tullahoma; EMA cites “possible tornado”

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency said that “a possible tornado” touched down on the North side of Tullahoma Monday morning.
Photos coming to Thunder Radio News show extensive damage, including toppled signs, downed trees and portions of roofs ripped from homes.
Coffee County EMA specifically states “the area from Ledford Mill Rd. to Short Springs Area” and area and asks that everyone avoid that area if possible.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Coffee County shortly before 8 a.m. Monday morning, specifically for the Tullahoma area. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. Thunder Radio News will post more information as it is available.