Monday is final day to register to vote in March primary

Monday, February 3 is the final day to register to vote if you plan to participate in the upcoming March 3 primary election.
Coffee County voters voting in the Republican primary will be selecting a new General Sessions Judge to replace the late Tim Brock, who passed away late in 2019.
The primary will also include the presidential candidates for the 2020 election.
If you want to register, you can do so by clicking here.
You can also visit your local election commission – in Coffee County that is at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6.
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins on Feb. 12.