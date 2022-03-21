Monday fire guts multiple Manchester businesses

Multiple businesses in Manchester were devastated by an early morning fire Monday, March 21, 2022.
The fire destroyed at least 4 businesses in the Woodland Plaza at the corner of US Highway 41 and Woodland Street near the downtown square. Other businesses in the plaza sustained some minor smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded at 6:15 a.m. to a fire alarm from Toliver’s Pawn Shop, which has a warehouse attached to that plaza. According to Manchester Fire Department Chief George Chambers, heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived and firefighters began to investigate. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles.
“They started investigating, opening doors and found fire,” said Chambers. “They started attacking it from three different sides and it got into the tar roof up there and those are dangerous buildings to be in when that happens.”
According to Chambers, 30 Manchester Fire Department firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze.
“We had several people off duty who came in,” said Chambers. “Manchester Police Department, EMS, EMA were also on scene and were of great assistance.”
Chambers added that it took approximately three and a half hours to contain the fire. He said no injuries were reported.
Multiple small, locally-owned businesses – including Reese’s Genes Boutique, Greg Green Photography and Most Awesome Cleaning Company were “completely gutted,” Chambers said. Toliver’s warehouse also sustained some damage.
Chambers said that TOP Rehab and other businesses North of that and on the back side of the building may have received minor water and smoke damage, but are intact.
Investigators with Manchester Fire Department, TBI and ATF will begin investigating the cause and origin of the fire on Tuesday, Chambers said.