Monday, Feb. 3 is deadline to register to vote in March primary

Monday is the final day to register to vote if you plan to participate in the upcoming March 3 primary.

Coffee County voters voting in the Republican primary will be selecting a new General Sessions judge to replace Tim Brock, who passed away late last year.

The primary will also include the presidential primary  for both Republican and Democratic parties.

If you want to register, there is a link on our website – visit this news story. You can also visit the Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6.

Early voting for the March 3 primary begins on February 12.