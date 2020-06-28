Monday deadline for families to file for extra assistance

Manchester City Schools want parents to know that if their family is receiving free and reduced lunches, you can apply for extra food benefits. These food benefits are called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits.
Parents who already receive SNAP or TANF benefits do not have to apply, and the funds should have already been added to your EBT cards. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 29.
Click here to apply.
Looking to buy or sell your home
Coffee County Realty can get your home on this red hot market ASAP! Turn your property into cash!