Mobile food pantry for County, City students set for Friday

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools in partnership with First Baptist Church are hosting a Mobile Food Pantry on Friday, November 13th. This event will be held at First Baptist Church of Manchester (1006 Hillsboro Blvd). The drive thru event starts at 9am and is a first come, first serve opportunity. This program is for families who have a student enrolled in Coffee County Schools or Manchester City Schools.
For questions, contact Carrie Davis, Coordinator of Family Resource Center for Coffee County Schools at (931) 222-1066 or BJ Sylvia, Coordinator of Family Resource Center for Manchester City Schools at (931) 728-3412.