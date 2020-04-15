Mobile COVID-19 testing site available in Coffee County April 19

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend (April 18-19) to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. This includes a drive-thru testing site at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
On Saturday, April 18, 22 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Bedford County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shelbyville Central High School
401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Dickson County
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dickson County Health Department
301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
First Baptist Church
145 Main St., Savannah
Hawkins County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Loudon County Health Department
600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
Marion County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Woodland Park
821 West 9th St., Columbia
Monroe County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Montgomery County Health Department
300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Robertson County Fairgrounds
4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Rutherford County Health Department
100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Scott County Health Department
344 Court St., Huntsville
Sevier County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium
3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Brighton High School
8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Van Buren County
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Burritt College
445 College St., Spencer
Weakley County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Weakley County Health Department
9852 Highway 22, Dresden
Williamson County
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Williamson County Health Department
1324 West Main St., Franklin
Wilson County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wilson County Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
On Sunday, April 19, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Claiborne County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Oakland First Baptist Church
8695 US-64, Somerville
Grainger County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Athens Regional Park
101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
B & K Grocery Parking Lot
8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Gallatin High School
700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
East Tennessee State University
1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City