We have a missing teenager to report. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department posted on their social media on Wednesday about Shelby Keeton. The teenager from Manchester has been missing since May 11, 2019.
Shelby is a white female standing 5’3” and weighing around 135lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have information concerning the whereabouts of 17 year-old Shelby Keeton of Manchester, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or you can call 1-800-843-5678, that’s 1-800-The-Lost.
Missing Teenager from Manchester
