Missing person reported out of Warren County

A missing person report was filed with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, May 8, on behalf of Damien Gonzales.
Gonzales was last known to be transported to St. Thomas Dekalb Hospital in Smithville on April 19. He is reported to be of Puerto Rican descent with tattoos on his forearms, a scar on his forehead with medium skin tone, between 5’6′ and 5’9″, medium build between 190 and 210 pounds.
He moved to Tennessee in 2018. He does not have a vehicle or working cellphone.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 931-668-7000.