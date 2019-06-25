The state of Tennessee is looking for 9,000 mentors for the Tennessee Promise program.
Tennessee Promise gives every graduating high school senior the chance to attend a community or technical college tuition-free.
Mentors will only need to commit one hour per month.
The program will supply them with training, a handbook and weekly communication to help in the process.
Data from the first year of the program indicates that TN Promise students are graduating at a rate almost three times their peers at the same institutions.
Program administrators believe eliminating the financial barrier, coupled with support from a mentor, is the reason students are graduating at significantly higher rates.
Mentors Needed for Tennessee Promise
