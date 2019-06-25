«

Mentors Needed for Tennessee Promise

The state of Tennessee is looking for 9,000 mentors for the Tennessee Promise program.
Tennessee Promise gives every graduating high school senior the chance to attend a community or technical college tuition-free.
Mentors will only need to commit one hour per month.
The program will supply them with training, a handbook and weekly communication to help in the process.
Data from the first year of the program indicates that TN Promise students are graduating at a rate almost three times their peers at the same institutions.
Program administrators believe eliminating the financial barrier, coupled with support from a mentor, is the reason students are graduating at significantly higher rates.