Melissa Northcott Anderson announces bid for County Clerk

Melissa Northcott Anderson has announced her intention to run for Coffee County Clerk in the 2022 election. Anderson intends to run on the Republican ticket.
Anderson will be challenging longtime incumbent Teresa McFadden for the office.
Below is Anderson’s full statement:
“After much prayerful consideration, I am excited to officially announce my
candidacy as a Republican candidate for Coffee County Clerk. As a lifelong
resident of Coffee County, my parents, Tom and Nancy Northcott, through their
words, and more importantly, through their example, instilled in me the love of
community, the importance of public service, and the value of strong leadership.
Strong leadership must be founded upon the Christian values of treating others
better than yourself, honesty, integrity and the resolve to always do the right thing
no matter how difficult or unpopular. I would like to serve this community that has
given me so much by bringing this leadership to the Coffee County Clerk’s Office.“
“After graduating Tullahoma High School, I obtained my degree in Biology from
MTSU. I then followed in my father’s footsteps by obtaining my dental degree
from the University of Tennessee, College of Dentistry in Memphis. After 2 years
of providing free dental care for Native Americans in Tuba City, Arizona, I
returned to Tullahoma and started and operated a successful dental practice. I
left the practice of dentistry to raise my three (3) children. Now that they are in
college and high school, I have returned to the business world and currently
manage a team of 30 people for an INC 5000 ranked company. Through owning
and operating a small business for many years, I know the value of money and
how to avoid unnecessary expenses through fiscal efficiency. It also taught me
the importance of and need to provide services by focusing on the needs of the
customer. Through that same experience as well as my current role, I have
learned how to manage people.“
“My commitment and desire to repay in part what our community has given to me
motivates me to bring these skills to the position of Coffee County Clerk. I humbly
ask for your support and look forward to the opportunity to serve Coffee County.“
(A previous version of this story stated Anderson was seeking County Court Clerk position. That was incorrect. Thunder Radio apologizes for the error)