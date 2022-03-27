Medical marijuana advances out of Tennessee subcommittee

The Tennessee House Health Subcommittee advanced legislation last week to legalize medical marijuana in Tennessee. House Bill 2641, as amended, would allow qualified patients to use and possess certain forms and amounts of medical cannabis in the state.
“This bill doesn’t allow us to grow or dispense,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro. “It decriminalizes patients that could go to a different state and come back with acceptable forms (of medical cannabis).”
The amount of cannabis a qualifying patient could have would not be allowed to exceed 3 grams of Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a concentrated product or 3,000 milligrams of Delta 9 THC in infused products.
Recreational use of marijuana would still be prohibited. The Tennessee Medical Cannabis Commission would also be required to create and maintain a secure online database for qualifying patients, designated caregivers and qualifying physicians, according to the bill. The registry must be accessible to law enforcement as well as qualifying physicians to verify patient authorization. House Bill 2641 will now go to the full House Health Committee for additional discussion. More information about the legislation can be found here.
Medical marijuana has made the rounds in the legislature in previous years but has yet to be passed through the full assembly.