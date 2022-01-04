Measurable snowfall back in the forecast for Thursday

With snowfall still lingering in the area from the weekend, the National Weather Service in Nashville is predicting another measurable snowfall for our area on Thursday, Jan. 6.
According to NWS, estimated accumulations include upward of 6 inches on the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau, with 1-2 inches of snow possible in the Coffee County area. According to NWS, 1-3 inches is expected in most all of Middle Tennessee.
Accumulation could begin around daybreak on Thursday and continue through evening hours. As always, forecast could change. Stay tuned to Thunder Radio for more information as it is available.
Estimates and forecast could change.