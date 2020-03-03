MCS Director of Schools selected as Director of the Year

Dr. Joey Vaughn, Manchester City Schools director, has been named the Tennessee Coordinated School Health Director of the Year.
Vaughn said he was completely shocked and humbled to receive the award, and quickly pivoted to the importance of the coordinated school health program and its importance to education in local schools.
“There is a lot of focus on the whole child,” explained Vaughn. “Not just educational, but their emotional and social needs. This is a focus of our school system and our team does a great job emphasizing that. “
Vaughn went on to explain that the coordinated school health program, along with school nurses and staff work hard to ensure proper nutrition in schools, as well as ensuring that food is home on the weekends for children to maintain proper nutrition.
Manchester City Schools coordinator of Coordinated School Health is Leslie Brasfield.