Body of McMinnville man who died at Pearl Harbor during Japanese attack returned home, to be buried Saturday

Warren Harding Crim, age 20 of McMinnville, Tennessee, died on Sunday, December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Warren was born Thursday, October 13, 1921 in Daylight, Tennessee. The son of the late Vernon Crim and the late Maude Maie Stubblefield Crim.
Crim was a Navy Fireman 3rd Class who enlisted July 10, 1940. He was assigned to the USS Oklahoma in 1941. Crim had been in the Navy a little over a year when on the morning of December 7, 1941, Japanese Aircrafts attacked Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Numerous torpedo strikes capsized the USS Oklahoma. Crim was one of over 400 men who drowned when the ship sank.
Crim was posthumously award a Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal and American Defense Service Medal.
Crim had one sister Mona Alta Crim Moore. He was married to Hildred Smith.
Warren is survived by his niece Jane Penn, two great nephew Jeff Penn and Bradley Warren Crim, a niece Tammera Lynn Popowski, and many cousins.
The research leading up to being able to use DNA to identify Warren’s body was lead by his 2nd oldest cousin Patricia Crim of Morrison,TN. Jeff Penn was able to help with the DNA used to match with Warrens.
Graveside service for Warren Harding Crim will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 PM in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Military rights will be perform by the U.S. Navy, Deputy Commissioner Tilman Goins and County Executive Jimmy Haley will be officiating. Interment will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Smartt, TN.
The funeral procession will leave Gardens of Memory Funeral Home at 415 N. Chancery St. McMinnville at 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and will head North to the red light at Applebee’s and will turn left onto the bypass heading to the Cemetery at 5210 Manchester Hwy. Smartt, TN.
Online condolences may be made to the family at gardensofmemoryfuneralhome.com