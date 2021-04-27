McMinnville man injured in hit-and-run; authorities asking for information

A McMinnville man was hurt near Smyrna Cemetery in Warren County Monday after a hit-and-run, according to WOWC news.
According to THP, witnesses found 35-year old Michael Brandon Moore of McMinnville lying near the road with severe road rash and lacerations. The trooper report states that it appears Moore was struck and left injured. A dark color sedan was seen by witnesses before finding moore, however a make and model were not determined.
Moore was taken to Erlanger Health Systems, according to WOWC. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call THP at 931-528-8496 or 423-954-2130