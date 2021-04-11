McMinnville man accidentally shoots self in changing room of Walmart

A McMinnville man accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday afternoon when his gun discharged while attempting to try on clothes.
According to Jeff Barnes with WOWC News, 28-year old Robert Harris was inside the McMinnville Walmart and entered the fitting room to try on pants when his 9mm pistol fell out of his pocket, hit the floor and discharged. The bullet struck Harris in the leg.
Harris was transported by Warren County EMS to River Park Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
There were no other injuries reported.