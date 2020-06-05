McMinnville JCPenney store one of 154 to close

JCPenney announced this week that it will begin the closure of 154 of its store locations beginning next week.
JCPenney said closure could take 10-16 weeks co finalize closures. This is the first phase of the company “shrinking its footprint” after filing for bankruptcy protection last month.
As part of bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney intends to permanently close one third of its 846 stores over the next two year period.
The Penney’s store located at the Three Star Mall in McMinnville will be one of six Tennessee locations to close in this round of closures. Other Tennessee stores to close will be in Cleveland, Columbia, Dyersburg, Kingsport and Maryville.
Need storage space?
ACME Storage in Manchester is brand new, affordable and offers 24-7 access and top-shelf security. Reserve your storage unit today before they are gone!