McMinnville cancels youth baseball, softball

In neighboring McMinnville, city officials have announced there that the city is cancelling its youth baseball and softball leagues for the spring and summer.
According to The Southern Standard, the city said:
“After much thought and consideration, McMinnville Parks and Recreation has decided to cancel the Spring Youth Baseball/Softball and Soccer Leagues. We feel it best, given the circumstances, that we move our sights forward to the Fall Seasons and consider starting them earlier. We will start processing refunds as soon as possible.”
Sign up for Thunder Radio free newsletter
Don’t pay for community news when you can get quality, accurate local news for free every day. Sign up for the Thunder Radio newsletter and we will send the daily news & sports to your email inbox for your morning reading.