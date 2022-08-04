McFadden, Bartlett fend off challengers to retain positions. See full election results here

Teresa Henegar McFadden has been serving as Coffee County Clerk since 1994. After a resounding victory on Thursday, she will get to serve four more years.
McFadden (Independent) faced a Republican challenger in Melissa Northcott Anderson and easily won another term with 5,537 votes to 3,010.
Meanwhile, Coffee County Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett fought off a challenger in the republican primary in May and held strong again on Thursday, defeating democratic challenger Ronnie Dale Watts 6,009 to 2,335. This will be Bartlett’s third term as road superintendent. He was first elected in 2014.
All totals are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
