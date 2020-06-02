MAYOR: Not aware of protests scheduled for Manchester

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman’s office has received multiple calls from concerned citizens worried about potential violent riots here in Manchester.
The mayor’s office told Thunder Radio News that as of Tuesday, June 2, there have been no permits for special events such as a protest or rally filed with Manchester City Hall, and Norman is not aware of any future plans for protests or rallies. Anyone wishing to host a peaceful protest must first file for a permit with Manchester City Hall and that permit must be approved by the mayor’s office.
Concerns from Manchester citizens come after riots and looting took over downtown Nashville over the weekend and some destruction was also reported in Murfreesboro. Protests have popped up around the country since last week’s killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota.
A peaceful protest rally was held in McMinnville Monday, June 1. A permit for a protest has been filed for Saturday, June 6 in Franklin County.
