Mayor Norman releases updated statement to Manchester residents

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman released a statement to residents of Manchester Friday afternoon. The statement is in its entirety below:
“On Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, Governor Lee announced an order amending Executive Order 22, requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless engaging in essential activity or essential services. The key message is to stay home. I support his decision. It’s only through community and state-wide actions that we will be able to slow the spread of the virus.
“As the State of Tennessee, Manchester, and our entire country face the unknowns of COVID-19, the City’s top priority is to maintain essential services for our community while protecting the health and safety of our residents and employees. I also want to assure you that we are working diligently to address both the continuity of our own internal City operations and the services that the City and our partners provide. We are committed to working with the state, county, school district, and community groups to ensure that services needed by our most vulnerable neighbors are not disrupted. We strive to provide you with as much information as possible on our website www.cityofmanchestertn.com, which includes updates, links, and state and federal resources related to the coronavirus.
“It is truly astonishing how our local individuals, businesses, and organizations have come together to help one another during this national health crisis. Our businesses have been extremely cooperative during this crisis abiding by the enacted executive orders. I know that we’re living in an uncertain time, and I know that people are hurting financially, and otherwise. This short-term pain will help us avoid much more severe long-term consequences. I will continue to do everything in my power to help our community persevere and recover.”