Mayor names Gamble as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard announced on Tuesday that the Grand Marshal of the 2020 Manchester Christmas Parade will be Bonnie Gamble.
Gamble, who is the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, announced earlier this year her plans to retire from her position next June.
“This person is famous in my eyes. She’s a woman who is of integrity, a woman who has vision and is a woman of faith who walks it,” explained Howard at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Tuesday when she announced Gamble to be the Grand Marshal.
The Manchester Christmas Parade, themed “Childhood Dreams of Christmas,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Registration forms for floats are available at the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 557 N. Woodland St.
Pictured below is the parade route.