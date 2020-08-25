Mayor, aldermen sworn in for new terms on Tuesday

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman was officially sworn in to a third consecutive term in office Tuesday night at Manchester City Hall by Judge Craig Johnson.
Norman won a narrow mayoral race over Steven Jones on Aug. 6.
Also sworn in Tuesday night were three incumbent alderman who all won another term – Chris Elam, Bob Bellamy and Ryan French. New Manchester School Board Member Lee Sullivan was also sworn in. Sullivan takes over for Mike Lewis, who did not seek re-election to the city board of education.
(In the top photo, Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman is sworn in by Judge Craig Johnson. Bottom left photo, aldermen Bob Bellamy, Ryan French and Chris Elam are sworn in. Bottom right photo, Director of Manchester schools Dr. Joey Vaughn, school board member Travis Hillis, new school board member Lee Sullivan, school board member Dr. Prater Powell. )