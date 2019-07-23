Marine’s to train in Moore County Monday, July 29

The United States Marine Corps will be conducting a training exercise in the Middle Tennessee area and part of the training will take place in a rural location in Moore County the night of July 29.
The training has been coordinated with local law enforcement and with a property owner. Noise-making devices will be used that will produce sounds of periodic gunfire and explosions, but no live ammunition will be used. Military tactical vehicles will likely be used during this event. This training poses no threat to public safety and should last approximately one to two hours.