Marcrom’s Pharmacy now offers COVID vaccine

There will soon be more ways to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Coffee County if you choose to receive it.
The Manchester Walmart will soon be offering the vaccine. Also, Marcrom’s Pharmacy in Manchester announced Wednesday that it has received its first supply of COVID vaccines.
If you wish to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at Marcrom’s, you will need to do so online by clicking here.
Marcrom’s officials say that calling the pharmacy will not get an appointment faster. The pharmacy is following Tennessee Department of Health phased vaccine approach.