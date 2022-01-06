Marchesoni announces bid for re-election as Trustee

PRESS RELEASE
Coffee County Trustee John H. Marchesoni is seeking re-election in the May 3, 2022 primary.
Marchesoni has served as trustee since 2014.
“Our team is committed and dedicated to the Coffee County residents who put their trust in us to handle their money carefully,” Marchesoni said. “I have worked with local banks to obtain the best interest rates in investments for the return of your money and make it easier to pay your property taxes.”
The duties of the trustee include:
· Mailing property tax statements.
· Collecting property taxes.
· Receipting county monies.
· Investing county funds.
“We have relationships with local banks that allows us to secure an investment at a higher rate of return,” Marchesoni said. “Our local banks offer us the most competitive interest rates on the market during this unprecedented economic time for an increased return on the county’s funds.”
When interest rates were higher, local banks extended the investment times from 12 months to 18 months to secure the best interest rates for the county’s funds.
By dealing with local banks, the money remains in Coffee County to build the economy here.
Marchesoni and his team assist disabled veterans and senior citizens who qualify for tax relief provided by the state.
“Although the responsibilities and duties demand accountability and require the utmost integrity, the dedication to provide service is a daily practice,” Marchesoni said. “We strive each day to serve our residents.”
His team includes Viki Blondin, Jamie Cartwright, Amy Godwin and Certified Public Accountant Karen Johnson who provide services to meet the resident’s individual needs.
Other services include answering property tax questions and providing reports and financial information to the county.
As trustee, Marchesoni expanded the way county residents could pay their property taxes safely at the window office or drop box, by telephone, by mail and online at web site tntrustee.com.
Middle Tennessee trustees honored Marchesoni as “Trustee of the Year” for Middle Tennessee in 2017 for outstanding service and commitment to Coffee County. He served as president of the Middle Tennessee Trustee Association.
Marchesoni earned the Certified Public Administrator designation through the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Services. The training instructs officeholders how to adopt the best standard practices for the Trustee’s Office.
He is married to Beth Marcrom Marchesoni and they have one grown son, Denton.